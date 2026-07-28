Lakeshore Chinooks and Richmond Flying Mummies Game Preview 7/27

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- On Monday, July 27 the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Richmond Flying Mummies at 6:05 pm CDT for game two of their six-game homestand at Moonlight Graham field. The Chinooks look to secure their second set sweep in a row, winning yesterday's contest over Richmond 9-3.

Zach Gibbs is tonight's Chinooks' starting pitcher, making his second start and 15th appearance this summer. Gibbs made his first start of the year in his last appearance in a 5-2 loss to Madison on July 21, allowing four earned runs in four innings of work.

with 13 games remaining in the regular season, infielder Toufic Khabie (Stony Brook University) is making his first start for the Chinooks on the season.

Khabie this past spring at Fayetteville Techinal Community College tied the program record for home runs with 13. Khabie also set the program record for RBIs with 52. Tonight he will DH and hit fifth in the lineup.







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2026

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