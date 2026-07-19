Kingfish Coast on Early Momentum, Sobel's Complete-Game Gem to Defeat Flying Mummies, 10-1

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies managed just three hits Saturday night as the Kenosha Kingfish used an early offensive surge and a dominant complete-game performance from Jackson Sobel to claim a 10-1 victory at Don McBride Stadium. The loss drops Richmond to 6-8 on the season, while Kenosha climbs back to .500, at 6-6.

Kenosha wasted little time taking control. Jackson Brewer doubled with one out in the opening inning before Noah Alvarez singled him home. Two batters later, Bennett Shealor launched a two-run home run to left field, giving the Kingfish a 3-0 lead before the Mummies came to bat.

Richmond threatened only sparingly through the first five innings against Sobel, who allowed just one hit during that stretch while striking out seven. Drew Phillips recorded Richmond's first hit with a third-inning single, but the Mummies were unable to advance him beyond first base.

Danny Harris settled in after the opening frame, retiring 11 of the next 13 hitters and keeping Richmond within striking distance through five innings. The Mummies also escaped a second-inning jam with an unconventional 3-2-4 double play after loading the bases.

The game broke open in the sixth. Matthew Cormier opened the inning with a single before Gus Gregory belted a two-run home run to right. Later in the frame, Jackson Brewer added a two-run homer of his own after Will Matuszak doubled, stretching the Kingfish lead to 7-0. Kenosha added three more runs in the seventh. Brewer delivered another RBI single before Noah Alvarez followed with a run-scoring hit, as the Kingfish capitalized on another Richmond defensive miscue to extend the advantage to 10-0.

The Mummies were able to escape a shutout in the eighth. Carson Bittner doubled into the gap, stole third, and scored on a Trenton Lombardo strikeout that allowed the run to cross before the inning ended.

Sobel was outstanding from start to finish, throwing a complete-game three-hitter while allowing one run, surrendering only one walk, and striking out nine without allowing Richmond to mount any sustained offensive pressure. He improved to 4-2 on the season.

Brewer finished 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, and three runs scored to lead the Kingfish offense. Shealor added two hits, including a two-run homer, while Gregory contributed a two-run home run of his own. Kenosha collected 16 hits and three home runs on the evening.

Bittner, Jackson Thomas, and Drew Phillips accounted for Richmond's three hits. Bittner finished 1-for-3 with a double, stolen base, and the Mummies' lone run scored.

Harris was charged with the loss, falling to 4-2 after allowing six runs over 5.2 innings. Cayman Huntsman worked through the seventh before Carter Hall closed the game with 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing just two hits.

The two clubs conclude their series Sunday evening at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST as Richmond looks to bounce back and earn a split before embarking to Memorial Park for another series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (10-5).







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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