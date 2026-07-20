Stingers Close out Homestand with Sweep of Bucks

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers' bats again came to play Sunday night in a 16-6 win over the Waterloo Bucks, sealing the series sweep.

The Stingers went 5-1 during their longest homestand of the season, sweeping two-game series with the Bucks and Minot Hot Tots along the way.

Willmar (28-23, 12-3) got on the board early with four runs in the opening inning. Luke DeVine led off the bottom of the first with a double to right field before advancing to third on a stolen base.

The stolen bag was his 39th of the year, putting him in sole possession of third place in the team's single season history. He came across on a David Estrada groundout, making it 1-0.

Landon Lowe and Matthew Bernath brought two more runs home on base knocks before Bernath drew the Waterloo (23-27, 9-7) defense into a rundown between first and second, allowing Lowe to score.

The Bucks responded with a run the next frame before the Stingers immediately bolstered their lead back to four on Keaton Cottam's first home run of the season, a solo shot out to center field.

Waterloo put its second run of the night across in the top of the third when Zach Davis singled into left field, plating Mitchell Iliff to make it 5-2.

The visitors cut their deficit to two with another run in the fifth before knotting the game up in the top of the sixth, 5-5. Caleb Parker and Jake Slade brought in one run each on a double and single, respectively.

Riley Hasenstab went five innings in his start, allowing four hits with three earned runs alongside six strikeouts for the hosts.

Willmar pushed back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Paris Pridgen scored Bernath and Kyler Proctor on a single down the right field line before drawing the Bucks defense into another rundown, allowing DeVine to come home.

The Stingers then broke the game open in the seventh, adding on five more to make it 13-5. The frame featured an RBI single by Pridgen and a two-run Estrada single up the middle.

Freddy Smith's squad put their final three runs on the board in the eighth inning, with two of the runs scoring on a Kyler Proctor home run to left field. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after a 3-for-4 performance that included a trio of runs batted in.

Waterloo added one last run in the top of the ninth, but Koen Barton sealed the 10-run win by inducing a flyout.

Willmar now heads out for a five-game road trip starting with four matchups over the next three days against the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch in the series opener Monday between the Stingers and Big Sticks is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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