Growlers Never Find Footing in Road Sweep
Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-25, 6-10) missed opportunities to come back in a 7-4 loss against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (31-20, 10-5) Sunday.
The Pit Spitters plated two runs off Jeremiah Holder in the first two innings, but the Growlers fought back, as Mitchell Morton scored to make it a 2-1 game through three innings.
Unfortunately, the fourth inning was the difference as Traverse City scored three runs on a pair of hits and hit by pitches, taking a 5-1 lead.
Kalamazoo got as close as 5-3 after five innings, but never had enough footing, bringing just nine batters to the plate through the next three innings before falling 7-4.
The Growlers finished the season series against the Pit Spitters at 1-11, going winless at Turtle Creek Stadium. Kalamazoo lost seven of the games by three runs or fewer.
The Growlers are back in action Tuesday against the Rockford Rivets after a well deserved off day Monday.
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