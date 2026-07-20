Express Pitching Staff Reaches 500 Strikeouts in Rochester Sweep

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express continues to lead the Great Plains Division as they seal a 6-2 victory over the Rochester Honkers, sweeping their two-game series Sunday afternoon.

Following a 16-7 dominant victory, stemming from six home runs that marked a new franchise record, the Express continued to set new achievements against the Honkers. As the four-run advantage win was brought on by Stanford pitcher Quinten Marsh, who dished out 10 total strikeouts, and marked the Express pitching staff's 500th strikeout of the season, while on the mound, the team now averages 10.25 strikeouts per game.

Despite coming in with a sense of momentum after the dominating win, the Express were shocked when the Honkers secured a home run off the first pitch of the ball game. Despite the surprise, the Express came back and responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning.

Starting with Hollon Brock up to bat and was dished a pitch that was a little too far, leading to Cade Palkowski stealing third base and CJ Varsho stealing second base. Brock hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Palkowski to tie up the game. However, the Trains could not be stopped as an Honkers third baseman was faced with an error when Sawyer Stein was up to bat, allowing Varsho to run home for a 2-1 lead.

The momentum for the Express kept flowing not only from Marsh, who dished out seven strikeouts in a row, but the Trains secured three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to ensure their lead. This was done by Jake Busson, hitting a home run near left field, bringing home three runs, marking his fifth home run of the season and 22nd RBI, securing a 5-2 lead over the Honkers.

For just one more finishing touch, the Trains added one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning after another third baseman error gave Rock the advancement to first base while he was up to bat, followed by Mikey Muniz running home after an overthrown ball on the Honker's left fielder.

Eau Claire brought in two more pitchers to close out the game, Brock Adamson and Zach Peters, who combined for three strikeouts, overall helping limit the Honkers to two runs on five hits and three errors. Compared to the Trains' six runs on five hits and zero errors.

Securing the two-game series sweep at home, the Express will head back on the road to take on the Waterloo Bucks in a four-game series, starting with a doubleheader at 12:35 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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