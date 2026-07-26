Busson Ties Express Home Run Record, But Woodchucks Walk off in 10th

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Wausau, Wis. - After getting chewed up in the two-game series opener, the Eau Claire Express tried biting back but ultimately fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Wausau Woodchucks Saturday night.

Due to a two-game losing streak to the Woodchucks, the La Crosse Loggers take the lead of the Great Plains East Division, with the Trains holding a 16-6 second-half record and a two-game losing streak.

Slow and strategic was the name of the game, with both teams silent for the first two innings until Wausau secured the first run of the night in the bottom of the third inning with AJ Goytia crossing home plate off a Lane Walton sacrifice fly.

Quick to respond, the Trains secured their own run of the night to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning with Sawyer Stein crossing home plate off a Jake Busson single hit to third base.

The Express broke the tie in the sixth inning, securing the lead with two earned runs after Busson hit a two-run home run to left field, marking his 19th home run and tying himself up with Daulton Varsho for Eau Claire's All-Time Home Run Record.

Still fighting to close out the series with a sweep, the Woodchucks secured another run in the bottom of the eighth inning with Max Soliz hitting a home run to left field, bringing the score to 3-2.

With more motivation than ever, the Woodchucks tie up the game in the bottom of the ninth with a Bradon Durfee scoring on a Sawyer Tolk sacrifice fly.

In a 10th-inning pickle, the Express were up first to bat and left two players on base to finish the top of the inning. The Woodchucks, however, play the best under pressure, bringing home Joey McLaughlin off a Noah Malone single to left field, ending the game 4-3.

The Express will continue its time on the road as the Trains take on Thunder Bay at 5:05 Sunday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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