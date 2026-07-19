Thomson Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - In an undoubtedly deserved recognition, Ty Thomson (North Dakota State) was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night on July 19th for his cracking effort against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday night.

Thomson started the game on a roll and never looked back, throwing all nine innings and surrendering just three baserunners on his way to completing a one-hit, complete game shutout, one of the best starts in the Northwoods League this season. Thomson allowed just one hit in the top of the 2nd inning and walked two batters, as well as striking nine in his 104-pitch effort that saw him face only two batters over the minimum.

The Big Sticks will look to carry the momentum given by Thomson into their series finale against the Mud Puppies on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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