Big Sticks Create, Fail to Cash in on Chances in Loss to Willmar

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (25-26 overall, 7-10 second half) could not put away the chances created, leaving 12 runners on base en route to a loss to the Willmar Stingers (29-23 overall, 13-3 second half) on Monday evening.

The first five frames of the contest saw a pitcher's duel between Badlands starting pitcher Jackson Kirby (Utah) and Willmar starter Luke Kalfsbeek. Through the first five innings, Kirby allowed just one hit and struck out three, while Kalfsbeek surrendered four walks and four hits, but managed eight strikeouts.

The Big Sticks certainly had chances in the first half of the game, but stranded runners in scoring position multiple times, leaving eight men on base in the first five innings.

The Stingers finally delivered the offensive blow off of Kirby in the top of the 6th inning, leading off with a triple by Luke DeVine. Paris Pridgen then reached, and both came around to score on a double by Kai Gonzaga. David Estrada then hit another RBI double to score Gonzaga, making it 3-0.

The Stingers continued to add to the lead in the top of the 8th inning with an RBI single by Estrada. The Big Sticks countered in the bottom half, scoring on an RBI double by Jackson Cionek (East Tennessee State) and a single by Dylon Myrow (Nebraska) that combined with an error to score the runner.

Willmar added one more run to the tally in the 9th inning when Landon Lowe singled, ending the scoring at 5-2.

The Big Sticks will look to bounce back with a doubleheader against the Stingers on Tuesday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. MST and game two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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