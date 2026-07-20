Six Extra Base Hits Power Rockers to Victory

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay moves to 10-8 with their fourth consecutive victory, bringing their home streak to nine straight wins. They swept the Battle Jacks with a 12-4 win in game two of the weekend series.

Alejandro Covas got the scoring started in the bottom of the third as he took Battle Jack starter, Nathan Harb, out the other way for a two-run shot. That was one of four hits that Covas would acquire this afternoon.

In the top of the fifth, Battle Creek took the lead on a three-run blast from Jake Stedman. The Rockers wasted no time in the bottom half, plating five runs. Aidan Kuni knotted the score a three apiece with an RBI knock up the middle before Ballenilla and JT Starkus each recorded an RBI. Starkus had four hits in the ballgame, three of which were to the opposite field.

Green Bay led 5-3 before Landon Schaefer delivered a two run single into shallow right center field. The Rockers infielder has picked up steam during this four game homestand. Green Bay tallied two more on RBI doubles from Starkus and John Handy.

The final surge of Rocker offense came in the eighth inning as Covas tagged his second homer of the afternoon. That was followed up by Coleman Lewis's two run laser beam that cleared the yard. Lewis is now tied with Aidan Kuni for the team lead in home runs with seven.

Conor Cavo threw a good game. Battle Creek had plenty of traffic aboard in the first few frames but weren't able to break through until the fifth. Kyle Knoll and Jayden Martin threw the ball well in relief and Joshua Wolkin sealed the deal in the ninth.

Green Bay stays on the tail of Wausau and Lakeshore in the race for the second half title. The Rockers hit the road to take on the Kenosha Kingfish as Green Bay looks to stay hot on the road.

Green Bay returns home on Friday, July 24 as they host the Royal Oak Leprechauns for a two game series. The first contest begins at 6:35 pm with gates at 5:30. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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