Rockers Set to Duel Battle Creek for Weekend Series

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Battle Creek is in town, with both games set to kick off at 1:05 pm CT from Capital Credit Union Park. Gates will open one hour before first pitch at 12:00 pm.

The Rockers are coming off one of their best series yet, outscoring the Rafter 18-3 in two, seven inning games on Friday evening. A big day offensive for David Ballenilla (Tennessee Wesleyan) helped move the Rockers to the .500 mark in the second half standings.

On the mound for Green Bay this afternoon is Fernando Palencia (Texas Tech) who will make his third start for the Rockers, and so far he's 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA. He's coming off his best start of the season, going 4.2 against the Woodchucks, allowing just one run on five hits. In both of his two outings, he's recorded at least six strikeouts, fanning seven in his 4.2 against Wausau.

For Battle Creek, they will turn to Lucas Clarke (Kansas City Kansas CC) for the third time this season. He's appeared twice vs. divisional opponents, and has a 0-1 record and a 15.19 ERA. His last time out vs. the Leprechauns, he lasted four innings, giving up three hits and two runs.

After yesterday's double header, and knocking in seven runs for Green Bay, David Ballenilla took home Northwoods League Player of the Night honors again, for the second time in four days. Read about it here. Combined, he was 3-6 (.500) with a triple, and home run, 7 RBIs and three runs scored.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, July 19, hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks! First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 12:00 pm. It's a giveaway day, as the Rockers hand out a Rockers Toothbrush holder, Presented by: TDS; so be there early! Families can also play catch postgame on the field! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Acoustic Endorphins! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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