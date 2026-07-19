MoonDogs Fall to Larks in Bismarck

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







BISMARCK, ND.- The MoonDogs traveled to Bismarck tonight to take on the Larks at Municipal Ballpark.

Mankato struck first, as the first run of the game came from an RBI double by Liam Ebbs (Wofford College). Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University) would also hit an RBI single to extend the MoonDogs' lead to 2-0.

They would hold the Larks scoreless for the first two innings of play.

Bismarck would get on the board in the third, scoring off of an RBI single from Blade Carver (East Carolina University) to make the score 2-1.

The Larks would rally in the fifth, with another RBI single from Carver to tie the game. They then scored two more runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead over the MoonDogs.

They added to their lead in the seventh, tacking on two more runs to make the score 6-2.

This was the final score of the game.

Mankato will be back in action tomorrow, as they face Bismarck for a second time. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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