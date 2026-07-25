MoonDogs Take First Game of Series with Mud Puppies
Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs took to ISG Field for the first matchup of the season against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
The first inning proved scoreless for both teams.
Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) scored the first run of the game, allowing the MoonDogs to go up 1-0 at the end of the second inning.
The Mud Puppies answered in the third inning, scoring on a wild pitch.
Mankato furthered their lead in the same inning, scoring on back-to-back home runs by Hvidsten and Liam Ebbs (Wofford College). They would add a sac fly score in the next inning to go up 4-1.
The Mud Puppies would add another to their score in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
The MoonDogs added two insurance runs in the eighth, furthering their lead to 6-2.
They shut out the Mud Puppies for the remainder of the game to secure the 6-2 victory.
Mankato will be back in action tomorrow at home, starting at 6:35 pm. They will take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies for game two of the series.
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