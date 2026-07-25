Growlers Fall Short in Road Loss

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-28, 8-13) fell just short of a road win, falling 5-4 against the Kenosha Kingfish (32-21, 11-7) on Friday night.

The Growlers began the scoring, as DeMir Heidelberg drove in a run, while Kalamazoo added another run on an error, taking a 2-0 lead.

However, in the bottom of the second, the Kingfish answered with three runs of their own, grabbing a one-run lead.

Liam Golden settled in from there, retiring nine consecutive Kenosha hitters before Ezra Essex singled to open the fifth inning. Six batters later, the Kingfish had extended the lead to 5-2.

The score held until the seventh inning, when Trevor Johnson contributed two runs, moving the score to 5-4.

Kael Gahan threw a scoreless eighth inning to take the game into the ninth, but Kalamazoo failed to score, falling by one run.

The Growlers and Kingfish are back in action Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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