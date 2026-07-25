Rivets Drop Third Straight, Lose Game One

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Rockford Rivets (9-8) kicked off game one of a doubleheader against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (5-15) on Friday night, beginning a three-game series. The Screws came into the matchup with a 3-0 lead, continuing the suspended matchup from earlier in the month due to weather.

The Rivets fell late, 9-8, making it their third straight loss and blown lead. Both offenses earned 12 total hits, but the Battle Jacks were able to find more success in bringing runners home.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Koeller (Florida A&M University) began the game for Rockford, making his sixth appearance of the season. Koeller, through three innings of work, allowed five runs on five hits, with two strikeouts.

The Battle Jacks caused trouble early in the top of the third, putting runners at the corners with one out against Koeller. A triple to right field was able to bring both runners home, and make it a 3-2 game.

Rockford didn't take long to respond in the bottom of the frame, with a two-out RBI double from Joey Appino (Carroll University) to score Ashton Zacher (Lamar University), who drew a walk earlier in the inning.

Miguel Cantu (Missouri Western State University) kept the inning going, with a two-run deep shot into left field for his second homer of the season. Bryce Nevils (McNeese State University) capped off the inning with his second home run of the summer, with back-to-back jacks making it 7-2 Rivets.

In the top of the fourth, the Battle Jacks offense kept their foot on the gas, putting the first two runners on base. Koeller was able to get the first two outs of the inning in the next two at-bats, but an RBI single and a two-run double followed to make it a two-run deficit.

Left-hander Ammon Shaul (GateWay CC) took over for the Rivets in the top of the fifth, making his team-leading 21st appearance of the year. Battle Creek wouldn't make things easy, however, hitting a home run to cut the lead to one. An RBI single later in the frame knotted things up, 7-7.

The Rivets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity to retake the lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, right-handed pitcher Sam Hays (Elgin CC) came into the game following a one-out walk. The Battle Jacks were able to load the bases themselves following back-to-back walks, but Hays escaped the inning without any damage.

The game remained tied going into the ninth, where a two-run blast from the Battle Jacks gave them the 9-8 lead, making it seven straight unanswered runs.

Despite a leadoff single from Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas), who was later scored on with an RBI single from Cantu, they were unable to complete the late-inning rally. The Screws will take on the Battle Jacks for game two at 7:05 p.m., looking to even the series.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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