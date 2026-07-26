Rivets Get Swept, Drop Game Three Finale

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - Concluding a three-game series, the Rockford Rivets (9-10) took on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (7-15) on Saturday night. The Jacks took the first two games in a doubleheader on Friday, coming from behind in both victories.

The Rivets were unable to find success in the third matchup, falling 5-3 and getting swept in the series. The offense managed just five hits, unable to get any momentum going throughout the game.

Pitching for Rockford was right-hander Jeremy Allen (University of Kansas), making his fifth start of the year. Through five innings, Allen shut down Battle Creek with five strikeouts, allowing just one run on two hits.

The Battle Jacks drew first blood in the bottom of the first, advancing a runner to third and bringing him home off a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. The run was the first time the Jacks have scored first in the series.

Rockford's offense came alive in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with two walks and an error. Gavin Taylor (University of Nevada L.V.) was able to draw another walk, scoring Alex Tabbert (Harper College) from third to tie the game.

In the top of the fifth, Bryk Barnard (GateWay CC) earned the Rivets' second hit of the game with a leadoff single. Bryce Nevils (McNeese State University) followed with a walk, putting the first two runners on in the frame.

Tabbert continued the inning with a sacrifice bunt, advancing both runners into scoring position. Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) delivered a two-run single into center field, giving the Rivets the lead 3-1. The play put his RBI total to 30 on the season, which is second on the team.

Right-handed pitcher Jimmy Amptmann (Davenport University) entered the game for Rockford in the bottom of the sixth, his 13th appearance of the summer. The Battle Jacks loaded the bases with one out, taking the lead back 4-3, with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

The game went quiet until the top of the eighth, as Schlegell hit a leadoff single to kick things off. An out later, Taylor was hit by a pitch to put the tying run into scoring position. The Rivets were unable to capitalize, falling into a double play to end the inning.

Battle Creek tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the inning, with an RBI double extending the lead to two going into the final frame.

Rockford was unable to respond in the ninth, going down in a 1-2-3 inning to end the game. The team earned just two total hits in the final four innings.

The Rivets will begin a two-game series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters tomorrow at 7:05 p.m., before they return home on Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.