Pit Spitters Run Wild, But Richmond Holds on in Series Opener

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters stole seven bases and attempted a late comeback Friday night, but Richmond's 14-hit attack proved too much to overcome in a 7-5 loss to the Flying Mummies at Don McBride Stadium.

Traverse City also advanced on three wild pitches but stranded 12 runners, allowing a four-run deficit to stand despite a three-run seventh-inning rally.

The loss snapped the Pit Spitters' three-game winning streak. Traverse City fell to 13-7 in the second half and sits one game behind the Royal Oak Leprechauns in the Great Lakes East standings.

The Pit Spitters scored once in each of the first two innings.

Cade Collins opened the scoring with an RBI single, giving him 22 RBIs through his first 18 games with Traverse City and extending his on-base streak to 17 consecutive contests.

Mason Pilarski added a sacrifice fly in the second, bringing home Zach Carlson with an unearned run and giving Traverse City a 2-0 lead.

Richmond responded with six unanswered runs across the second, fifth and sixth innings.

The Flying Mummies recorded four hits and scored twice in both the second and fifth. All-Star outfielder Jackson Thomas highlighted the fifth-inning rally with a go-ahead RBI single.

Traverse City starter Kyle Timko returned for the sixth but was removed after Richmond pushed across two more runs.

Timko completed 5.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out two. The Northwoods League leader in innings pitched was unable to secure a league-leading sixth victory, falling to 5-2.

Richmond starter Hayden Brooks earned the win after throwing 103 pitches across 5.2 innings. The right-hander struck out seven and allowed three runs, only one earned.

Traverse City broke through against the Richmond bullpen in the seventh.

Ethan Guerra and Collins each scored on wild pitches before Pilarski delivered an RBI single, trimming the deficit to 6-5.

The Flying Mummies answered with an insurance run against Miles Williams in the bottom half, restoring a 7-5 advantage.

Williams completed 1.1 innings as Traverse City's first reliever before Charlie Wolf worked a scoreless eighth, striking out two.

The Pit Spitters brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Theodore Hohn recorded the final outs to earn the save for Richmond.

Traverse City and Richmond will conclude the two-game series Saturday night at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in the finale of the Pit Spitters' six-game road trip.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.