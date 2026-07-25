Big Sticks Shut out by Duluth in Series Opener

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (27-28 overall, 9-12 second half) offense was shut down by the Duluth Huskies (22-32 overall, 6-13 second half) starting pitcher Deven Doyle, who went seven scoreless innings en route to defeating the Big Sticks on Friday evening.

The Big Sticks offense only managed to secure five hits in the affair, leaving all five batters on base on the road to being shutout by the Huskies

Duluth scored the first of their seven runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Kaden Campbell scored when the runner on first base attempted to steal second. A back-pick attempt at third ended up hitting Campbell, which rolled away from the Badlands defense and allowed Campbell to score.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Jalen Smith was able to put across Campbell on a sacrifice fly that put Duluth up 2-0.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Duluth found many opportunities with the bats, scoring five runs. A two-run single by Anthony Cepeda led the scoring, followed by Campbell scoring on an error. Smith hit his second sacrifice fly, then a solo shot by George McIntyre capped the scoring off, making it 7-0.

Badlands will look to turn the bats around in the series finale against Duluth on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 4:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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