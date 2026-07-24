Rox Fall in Doubleheader, Finish Homestand Friday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Jacob Imoto

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Jacob Imoto(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-21) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (21-27) in both games of a doubleheader on Thursday and will complete the four-day homestand at Joe Faber Field on Friday, July 24, at 7:05 PM.

In game one, the Rox fell 8-5 to the Border Cats but had some impressive offensive performances. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) had three hits, including a double, and batted in three runs. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) made it on base four times with two hits and two walks, and also managed to steal four bases in the game.

In game two, the Rox fell just short 9-7 to Thunder Bay. Jacob Imoto (Brigham Young University) delivered five innings of shutout ball on the mound in his fifth start of the season, and Brett White (University of Iowa) had four hits, including three doubles.

St. Cloud started a rally in the bottom of the ninth with a home run from Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota), and was able to get the tying run to the plate before the rally was cut short.

The Rox will have a chance to rebound on Friday, July 24, as they close the four-day homestand against the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 PM.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game in game one was Tanner Recchio.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game in game two was Brett White.

The Rox continue the homestand at Joe Faber Field on Friday when they host the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 PM for Pink In The Park featuring Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Alliance Imaging.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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