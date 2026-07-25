Rivets Lose Game Two of Doubleheader

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Rockford Rivets (9-9) took on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (6-15) for game two of a doubleheader on Friday night in Michigan. The Jacks defeated the Rivets in the game one matchup, in a high-scoring battle that saw them come from behind, down five runs.

The same story replayed for the Rivets, losing 8-4 in a shortened seven-inning game, after allowing seven unanswered runs despite beginning with the lead. Rockford's offense cooled down, earning just five hits in their fourth straight loss.

Pitching for the Rivets was right-hander Ethan McDonald (Eureka College), making just his second start as a Rivet. Through four innings and 72 pitches, he allowed four runs on four hits, with one strikeout.

In the top of the third, Bryk Barnard (GateWay CC) drew a one-out walk followed by Joey Appino (Carroll University) reaching base off a fielding error. The Battle Jacks would attempt to tag out Appino stealing second, but another error took Barnard across home plate to let the Rivets strike first.

Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) didn't let up in the inning, sending a two-run shot into right field for his third homer of the year. The Rivets, for the fourth straight game, began with a lead larger than one, looking to hold onto it this time around.

In the bottom of the frame, Battle Creek hit a two-run homer of their own to get the offense going, looking to recreate game one where they came back from being down early.

The bottom of the fifth inning began to test the Rockford pitchers, cycling through three different ones after the Jacks loaded the bases. Battle Creek scored five runs, three of those coming from bases-loaded walks. The seven unanswered runs gave them the lead, 7-3.

Forbes began the top of the sixth with a leadoff double, his fourth of the season. A wild pitch was able to advance Forbes to third, where a sacrifice fly from Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) scored a run, cutting the lead to three.

Battle Creek earned the run right back in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly, after loading the bases with no outs. Right-handed pitcher George Gouriotis (Lewis University) was able to escape the inning, allowing just the one run.

The Rivets loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning with two outs, looking to turn their luck back around. Unfortunately for the Screws, they were unable to capitalize, dropping their second game of the night.

Rockford will take on the Battle Jacks once more tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. to wrap up the three-game series. They'll then head to Traverse City to begin a two-game series against the Pit Spitters.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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