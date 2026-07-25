Stingers Fall to Rox in Series Opener

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers dropped their third straight game in an 8-4 loss Friday night to the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field.

The Stingers (30-26, 14-6) took an early 1-0 lead with a two-out rally in the opening frame. Merrick Rapoza doubled to center field and stole a base before scoring to put the first run of the night on the board.

St. Cloud (35-21, 11-9) responded to tie the game up in the bottom of the second as Brett White led off the frame with a double and came home two batters later on a Brett Griffiths sacrifice fly, 1-1.

The Rox took the lead the next inning with a pair of runs. Aidan Mouton crossed the plate to put the hosts ahead, then Jaixen Frost brought in Colton Rother later in the half on a double.

Owen Estabrook continued the scoring streak with another run in the bottom of the fourth, plating Griffiths on an infield single to extend St. Cloud's lead to three.

David Hagen allowed four runs across his four innings of work for Willmar, surrendering six hits and punching out six batters.

The Stingers cut their deficit to one in the top of the sixth inning. Luke DeVine tripled to right field before coming around on an RBI single by Rapoza, who scored four batters later on a wild pitch.

But the Rox added on four more in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-3 advantage. Jackson Akin singled in the first run of the frame before another three runners crossed home on a walk, a fielder's choice and a wild pitch.

Willmar responded with a run the next half. Paris Pridgen hit a double to left field and advanced on a single by DeVine before Rapoza notched his second RBI of the night, 8-4.

The Stingers couldn't draw any closer, though, and fell to St. Cloud in the series opener.

Merrick Rapoza was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after a 2-for-4 performance that featured a pair of RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The two-game series now heads to Willmar, where the Stingers face the Rox Saturday on a Fireworks Night presented by WM. First pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with fireworks following the series finale.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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