Stingers Winning Streak Increases to Four

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Dickinson, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (29-23) picked up a 5-2 win over the Badlands Big Sticks (25-26) Monday Night at Dickinson Baseball Field. It was the fourth consecutive victory for the ball club.

The first five innings of play were kept score from the brilliance of both starting pitchers. Luke Kalfsbeek made his third start of the season for Willmar and went five innings, allowing four hits, four walks, and struck out eight. Kirby Jackson started for Badlands and went five scoreless innings before running into trouble into the sixth.

Luke Devine advanced home from third off a fielding error by the Big Sticks to get the Stingers on the board. Kai Gonzaga knocked an RBI double to right field to make the score 2-0. David Estrada added on to the Stingers lead with a double of his own to score Gonzaga.

Jackson was pulled for Collin Maloney in the seventh after his starting splits of six innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, and struck out three.

Estrada tacked on another RBI with a single to score Gonzaga in the eighth. The bottom half saw Badlands finally get on the board with a Jackson Cionek double to score Ryder Hernandez. Cionek later scored on a Willmar error to decrease their deficit to 4-2.

In the ninth, Stingers second baseman Landon Lowe recored a single to score Kyler Proctor. Max Gast closed the door in the ninth to secure the 5-2 win and pick up his second save with Willmar.

Kalfsbeek was the winning pitcher and named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game. Jackson was charged with the loss.

The Stingers will face the Badlands Big Sticks twice tomorrow in a day-night doubleheader. The games are scheduled to begin at 12:05 and 6:35 p.m respectively at Dickinson Baseball Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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