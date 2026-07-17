Stingers Lose Series Opener at Home

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (25-23) fell at home to the Bismarck Larks (22-25) by a score of 15-4. Eight different Bismarck Hitters combined for 14 hits.

Luke Stulga, Blade Carver, and Logan Murphy all picked up RBI hits in the first inning. The score was 4-0 Larks through one half inning of play.

In the third Ezra Farmer added a sac-fly RBI and Andrew Guevara delivered with single to score Carver to make it 6-0 Larks. A Stingers error later in the inning led to two unearned runs coming across to increase the lead to eight runs. In the bottom half, Willmar pushed their first run across after Keaton Cottam scored from third after a double steal.

Ryan Dalager got the start in his Stingers debut and went four innings, allowed eight hits, eight runs, walked three, and struck out four. He was replaced by Koen Barton.

The Larks added six more runs in the fifth as they brought twelve batters to the box. The highlight was a bases clearing double by Ezra Farmer. The lead was 14-1 heading into the sixth.

Kai Gonzaga and Merrick Rapoza both tacked on RBI hits in the seventh to make the score 14-4. One run from the Larks the eighth ended the scoring and Bismarck won 15-4.

Trey Zaffiro was named the Les Schwab Tires player of the game for his three innings of relief where he allowed one hit, one run, and sent down four on strikes. Larks starter Zane Baltz picked up the win after going five innings, allowing four hits, one run, struck out six. Dalager was charged with the loss.

The Stingers face the Larks tomorrow night for Barry Plush Doll Give Away Night presented Project Turnabout for the first 150 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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