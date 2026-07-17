Broadwell, Bullpen Halt St. Cloud En Route to Big Sticks Win

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (24-23 overall, 6-7 second half) decision to start usual bullpen arm Seth Broadwell (Keiser University) paid off against the St. Cloud Rox (31-17 overall, 7-5 second half) on Thursday night, taking the victory 3-1 to start off the long homestand.

Broadwell had never made a start over the two seasons he has pitched for the Big Sticks until this game, where he pitched a phenomenal five innings of shutout baseball, striking out four batters and surrendering just three hits and two walks before handing it over to the bullpen.

The Big Sticks offense provided Broadwell with the run support necessary in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) slashed a broken-bat line drive over the second baseman's head to drive in two runs, giving Badlands the lead 2-0.

Badlands added one more in the bottom of the 6th inning when Samson Pugh (Texas State) blasted a solo home run over the left-center field wall to extend the lead to 3-0.

Bridger Clontz (Colorado Mesa) came in to relieve Broadwell in the 6th inning, pitching 2.2 innings of solid bullpen work, surrendering just one run and three hits and striking out three. The one run came in the top of the 8th inning off an RBI single from Jackson Legg.

Schlotterback was called upon to get the final four outs of the game, which he successfully did, getting two men to ground out and two men to strike out to secure his fourth save and the victory for the Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks will continue the trek of the eight game homestand on Friday evening, finishing the two-game set against St. Cloud, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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