Growler Pitching Struggles Lead to Road Sweep

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







*RICHMOND, Ind. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-23, 6-8) struggled on the mound again, leading to a 17-10 loss to the Richmond Flying Mummies (23-26, 6-7) Friday night.

Kalamazoo jumped on Richmond pitching, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Liam Golden then shut the Flying Mummies down for two innings.

In the third inning, Golden had to get five outs to sit Richmond down, allowing two runs in the process. Two more Flying Mummies runs scored in the fourth inning, tying things at 4-4.

Richmond accrued four more runs on five hits in the fourth inning, chasing Golden from the game.

The four-run lead didn't last for long, as Trevor Johnson hit another home run in the sixth inning and three more runs scored in the seventh inning, briefly giving Kalamazoo a 10-9 lead at the stretch.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Flying Mummies retook the lead, scoring three runs on just one hit and then shutting the Growlers down in the top of the eighth.

Five more runs in the bottom of the eighth gave Richmond a healthy cushion to win 17-10.

The loss marks the fifth time Kalamazoo has allowed 10 or more runs since the All-Star break and the Growlers' fifth loss.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday night, heading to Traverse City for a 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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