MoonDogs Sweep Hot Tots and Take Game Two of Series
Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs took to ISG Field for Game Two of a series against the Hot Tots.
After a scoreless first inning, Minot struck first. An RBI single from Adrian Dominguez (University of New Orleans) sent the Hot Tots into the lead 1-0.
The MoonDogs answered in the bottom of the same inning with an RBI double from Max Charles (Grand Canyon University). The score would be tied 1-1.
Both teams would be scoreless for the next two innings.
Hot Tots added a run to their score in the fifth, leading 2-1.
It would be a scoreless next two innings.
In the eighth, the MoonDogs scored off an error by Minot and a bases loaded walk to take a 3-2.
Mankato would secure the victory over Minot, taking both games of the two game series.
The MoonDogs will be on the road tomorrow, as they travel to Bismarck to take on the Larks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
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