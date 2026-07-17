Flying Mummies Eye Back-To-Back Wins Following Historic Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (5-7, 22-26) finish out their two-game set against the Kalamazoo Growlers (6-7, 27-22) at Historic Don McBride Stadium after an offensive onslaught Thursday night.

Fans can expect a Hawaiian theme night at the ballpark, with the first 500 kids receiving a free Mummies youth bucket hat. Additionally, Scarrette Pyrotechnics is once again providing a postgame show as part of the Fireworks Friday series.

Thursday's game was nothing short of spectacular for the Flying Mummies. An already monumental 18-14 victory was made even sweeter by Richmond connecting on 25 hits, surpassing the Wausau Woodchucks' mark of 23 to set a new season-high in the Northwoods League for this summer, simultaneously establishing franchise records in both runs and hits. The Mummies also strung together eight extra-base hits, another new benchmark.

Eli Bennett led the way with five hits, another team record on the individual-level, adding three RBIs. Colton Sims, meanwhile, became the first Mummies player with three-or-more extra-base hits in a game, going 3-for-6 with three doubles and five RBIs.

Thursday's win was also the team's first victory over Kalamazoo this season, after being swept across a pair of games at McBride on May 30th and June 1st.

Despite Richmond's performance, not much changed in the Great Lakes East division. Traverse City (8-3) still holds first place, 0.5 games ahead of the Royal Oak Leprechauns (8-4) in second. A two-game drop-off finds the third-place Rockford Rivets (5-5), with Kalamazoo and the Kenosha Kingfish (5-6) both 0.5 games further back and tied for fourth. The Mummies find themselves another 0.5 games behind the pair, and two games in front of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (3-9).

Looking to push Richmond to win number six from the mound is JT Huether (1-1, 4.50 ERA), making his third start in his fourth appearance of the season, and second start at home. Kalamazoo trots out an experienced arm on their end, as Liam Golden (2-1, 7.47 ERA) takes the bump for his third start as well but tenth appearance overall.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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