Green Bay Sweeps Rafters in Doubleheader

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers came into the day two games under .500 and ended up victorious in both, evening their record. The Rafters struggled in game one, dropping that contest 14-0 before grabbing a commanding lead in game two. The Rockers would ultimately score four unanswered runs and sweep the twin bill with a 4-3 final.

In game one, the scoring started early in the first inning. David Ballenilla and Coleman Lewis blasted back-to-back home runs to take a 2-0 lead. Ballenilla then came through again in the second inning with a bases-clearing triple. The Rockers led 6-0 after two.

Covas ripped an opposite field, two-RBI double. Coleman Lewis then hit a triple to plate another pair followed by Jeremy Delamota's sacrifice fly. Green Bay scored a total of six runs in the fifth inning. Starter, Brady Trombello was excellent behind all the offense. He threw four innings and only allowed two hits with five strikeouts.

Green Bay finished with a 14-0 victory, their third shutout of the year. Ballenilla and Lewis each finished with four RBIs on the day. Game one wouldn't be the end of Ballenilla's stellar day at the plate.

In game two, Eddy Eveland cruised through the first two innings. In the third, the Rafters got to the righty. A single and a double put two runners in scoring position and a couple of ground balls later, Wisconsin Rapids led 2-0. After a home run by Nolan Stevens, the lead was up to three.

Green Bay was able to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the tying runs on base, Ballenilla would drive a ball into right field. The Rafter outfielder, Gunnar Dillard lost the ball in the twilight sky and it fell to the ground, allowing three runs to score and tie the game.

Aidan Kuni then pinch hit for Santiago Carriles in the sixth inning and ripped a go ahead, RBI-single into right field. The Rockers took a 4-3 lead into the final frame. Dylan Mulcahy loaded up the bases in the seventh but ultimately struck out three batters to end the game.

The Rockers move to 8-8 and still find themselves within reach of the Great Lakes West second half title.

The Rockers continue their homestand tomorrow, July 18 by hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Game one of the two game set will begin at 1:05. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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