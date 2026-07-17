Flying Mummies Set Northwoods League Single-Game Hits Record in 18-14 Win over Growlers

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies ignited for an offensive outburst Thursday night, overpowering the Kalamazoo Growlers 18-14 in a wild, back-and-forth Great Lakes East Division contest at Don McBride Stadium.

Richmond came out swinging all night long, notching 25 hits while every starter reached base, overcoming 13 walks issued by its pitching staff to earn the series victory. Jack Beyer (1-0) picked up his first win of the summer after recording the final out of the fifth inning and working into the eighth, while Jordon Hart closed the door with two scoreless innings to secure the victory. Christian Forniss (0-2) was charged with the loss for Kalamazoo.

The Flying Mummies also etched their names into the Northwoods League record book. Richmond's 25-hit performance established a new league record for hits in a single game, surpassing the previous mark of 23 set by the Wausau Woodchucks on June 6th, 2026.

The Flying Mummies wasted little time getting on the board in the opening inning. Jackson Thomas singled to begin the game before Prince DeBoskie advanced him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Eli Bennett followed with an RBI double to right, and an outfield error allowed Bennett to move to third before Jackson Cliatt lined an RBI single to give Richmond an early 2-0 advantage.

Kalamazoo answered with two runs in the second, taking advantage of an infield error before Trevor Johnson brought home another run with a groundout to even the game. Richmond immediately seized control in the bottom half with one of its biggest innings of the season. DJ Scheumann opened with a triple, Maxwell Molessa singled him home, and Bennett added another RBI single. Cliatt followed with a run-scoring hit before Colton Sims ripped a two-run double to center. Carson Bittner capped the seven-hit inning with an RBI single as the Flying Mummies erupted for six runs to build an 8-2 lead.

The Growlers cut into the deficit with two runs in the third after Brock Sell's two-run double, but Richmond again had an answer. Molessa reached to begin the inning and aggressively stole both second and third before scoring on a throwing error. Bennett later singled home Weston Mazey to extend the lead to 10-4.

After a scoreless fourth inning from both clubs, Thursday's game transformed into an offensive marathon. Kalamazoo loaded the bases in the fifth and scored five runs, capitalizing on walks and timely hitting to trim Richmond's advantage to one. Bo Anselmi entered in relief before an impressive double play from Colton Sims prevented further damage.

The Flying Mummies responded with another five-run outburst in the bottom half. Thomas singled to start the rally before Bennett delivered an RBI single. Cliatt doubled to left, Sims followed with another RBI double, and after Bittner worked a walk, Trenton Lombardo came off the bench and drove a two-run double into the gap. Molessa added an RBI groundout as Richmond reclaimed a commanding 15-9 lead.

Richmond kept the pressure on in the sixth. Thomas doubled to open the inning, DeBoskie and Bennett each singled, and Sims collected his third double of the night, driving home two more runs. A center field error allowed another run to score before Bittner added an RBI single to stretch the Flying Mummies' lead to 18-9.

The Growlers refused to go quietly. Johnson launched a three-run homer in the seventh, and Kalamazoo added two more runs in the eighth to pull within four.

Hart, however, settled the game from there. The right-hander stranded two runners after entering in the eighth before retiring the side in order in the ninth, including a strikeout of NWL All-Star Josh Campbell, to finish off Richmond's highest-scoring game of the season.

Bennett turned in one of the top offensive performances of the summer, finishing 5-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Sims drove in a game-high five runs while going 3-for-6 with three doubles. Thomas collected three hits, scored twice and stole a base, while DeBoskie finished 3-for-5 with two runs and two stolen bases. Cliatt added three hits and two RBIs, Bittner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Scheumann tripled and doubled before Lombardo contributed an RBI double off the bench. Molessa chipped in two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases as Richmond's lineup produced eight extra-base hits and scored in six different innings.

On the mound, Kaagen Kendall struck out four over four innings before Anselmi bridged the fifth. Beyer earned his first victory despite Kalamazoo's late rally, and Hart delivered two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to secure the win.

The Flying Mummies (5-7) will look to carry the momentum into Friday's game as they continue their series with the Growlers (6-7) at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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