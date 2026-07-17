La Crosse Dominates Waterloo 9-1

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. The La Crosse Loggers defeat the Waterloo Bucks in front of over 1600 fans at Copeland Park.

The Bucks got on the board early in the first inning, drawing a leadoff walk, stealing a bag, and advancing to third on an error. A RBI groundout would bring in the first run of the game, giving Waterloo the 1-0 lead.

That lead would not last long, as the Lumbermen would load the bases in the bottom of the frame, scoring on a hit-by-pitch and an RBI groundout, giving La Crosse the 1 run lead heading into the second. From there, it was all Tristian Dietrich (Liberty), the starter for the Loggers. He would pitch through the 5th inning where he would conclude his start, finishing without allowing a single hit.

A lead-off double from Savion Flowers (Sacramento State) would jumpstart the Loggers offense in the 5th. Sebastian Hurtado (Central Florida) would drive Flowers in on an RBI single, and Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) would knock a double for himself, driving in Hurtado. Both teams would have a scoreless frame in the 6th as the Loggers would lead 4-1 heading into the 7th.

In the 7th, Nicholas Mazzotta (Wagner) would score Kong on an RBI double, followed by a single and a walk to load the bases. Up 5-1, "the Mayor" Savion Flowers would step up an crush a grand slam to deep right field, extending the lead to 9-1 where the score would stay for the rest of the game.

Tristian Dietrich had an excellent start, throwing 5 innings, gathering 4 strikeouts, and not allowing any hits or earned runs. Chase Zidlicky also impressed with 4 shutout innings in his relief appearance, earning himself a save. Mana Lau Kong got reached base safely in every at bat, gathering 3 hits, one being for extra-bases, but Savion Flowers stole the show. Flowers finished with 4 hits, including 2 doubles and a homerun, along with 4 RBIs and a walk.

These teams will rematch tomorrow night at 6:35 as the Loggers look to keep this win streak up.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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