Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/17

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Tonight at 6:35 pm CDT, the Lakeshore Chinooks play the Madison Mallards at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi. The Chinooks enter today 3-2 in their last five games as the Mallards are 1-4.

The starting pitching matchup is between Chinook Christopher Romo and Mallard Logan Addison. In 16.1 innings this season, Romo has a 7.16 ERA.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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