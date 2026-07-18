Stingers Pair Timely Hitting, Defense in Win over Larks

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers salvaged a split of their series against the Bismarck Larks with a 9-6 win Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Larks (22-26, 6-8) struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. Xavier Rivera plated Michael Carrano Jr. on a double to center field, but a relay throw from Kobe Eikmeier nabbed Logan Murphy at the plate to limit the damage.

Willmar (26-23, 10-3) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Levi Maddela collected his first pair of RBI this season on a single up the middle, scoring Kyler Proctor and Matthew Bernath to make it 2-1.

The Stingers tacked on three more in the bottom of the fourth. Jehee Lee led off the frame with a single and advanced 180 feet on a pair of stolen bases, two of the team's 13 stolen bags on the night.

He came across on a sacrifice fly by Bernath before the final two runs crossed home during a two-out rally. Kai Gonzaga notched an RBI single to score Proctor and Paris Pridgen scored the next at-bat on an error, 5-1.

The visitors narrowed their deficit to just one with a three-run frame in the top of the sixth. Two base knocks and a walk loaded the bases for Carrano, who cleared the basepaths with a double down the right field line.

But Maddela and Merrick Rapoza combined to throw out Carrano as he tried to stretch the hit into a triple, likely saving the lead for Willmar.

David Hagen went five innings in his start, allowing five hits alongside three runs and striking out six Bismarck batters.

The Stingers padded their lead again with a pair of runs the next half as Eikmeier lined a double into left field, bringing in Gonzaga and David Estrada to make it 7-4.

They tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Lee and a wild pitch that allowed Eikmeier to touch home.

The Larks made a late charge with a pair of runs on the ninth as a Keegan Landis double brought Bismarck within three and a Carmelo Rivera walk brought the potential tying run up the plate.

Luke Kalfsbeek then shut the door on the visitors, entering in relief and inducing a pop out from the only batter he faced to seal the 9-6 victory.

Levi Maddela was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for Willmar after going 2-for-4 and recording two runs batted in.

The Stingers look to build on their 3-1 start to the homestand Saturday, when they face the Waterloo Bucks on Brooks Lee Jersey Night presented by Cash Wise Foods. The first 200 kids will receive a replica Brooks Lee Stingers jersey, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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