Eikmeier's Late Heroics Lifts Stingers to 12-11 Win

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (24-22) were victorious 12-11 over the Minot Hot Tots (18-29) in a back and forth affair at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers jumped out to an early 4-0 in the first inning highlighted by a JeHee Lee two-run single.

Willmar starter, Brady Nelson completed three no-hit innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. 13 batters would come to the plate and with the first seven reaching base safely. Eight runs would come across to score in the frame that included five walks and five hits. The first score came from Micah McCoy drawing a base on balls with the bases loaded.

Brady Nelson was replaced in the inning for Cole Spitzer. Nelson's final numbers were three innings plus, one hits, four walks, four earned runs, walked six, and struckout three.

Willmar cut into the lead in the bottom half with Kai Gonzaga and Kobe Eikmeier both recording an RBI to make it 8-6. Then in the top of the fifth, Alex Altmann smoked a two-run double to increase the Hot Tots lead to 10-6.

The Stingers would score two runs in each of their last three innings at the plate. Eikmeier score on a wild pitch and Paris Pridgen would cross home off a David Estrada single. The game became tied at 10 in the seventh after Lee hit an infield single and Estrada walked with the bases loaded.

Minot retook the lead in the eighth as Kole Dudding produced a go-ahead double to score Micah McCoy. It was Dudding's second RBI of the night and he was one nine different Hot Tots to drive in a run for the game.

It appeared the Hot Tots may have landed the knockout punch but there was more late game magic in store for the Stingers. Kobe Eikmeier blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to move the Stingers ahead 12-11. The infielder who will be playing at the University of Minnesota next year could not have picked a bigger moment to connect for his first long ball for Willmar in 2026. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

Luke Kalfsbeek ended the game on the mound and picked up his first win of the season. Minot's Clayton Stewart would be charged with the loss.

The same two teams will be back in action tomorrow night at Bill Taunton Stadium for Team Trading Card Night. The first 250 fans will receive Stingers trading cards and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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