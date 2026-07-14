Stingers Cruise in Win over Larks, Sweep Series

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Bismarck, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers completed a two-game sweep of the Bismarck Larks with a comfortable 9-2 victory Monday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The win puts the Stingers (23-22, 7-2) above .500 for the first time this season.

Paris Pridgen sparked the first run of the night for Willmar in the game's opening frame, leading off with an infield single before stealing two bases and coming around to score.

Bismarck (20-24, 4-6) responded with a Blade Carver solo home run to left field in the bottom of the first, 1-1.

Pridgen put the Stingers back in front with a homer to lead off the third, part of a 3-for-5 night that made him the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game. Landon Lowe followed up with a walk and was plated three batters later on a Merrick Rapoza sacrifice fly, placing the visitors ahead by two.

Willmar tacked on another pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. David Estrada brought home Lowe on a single to left field and back-to-back walks later in the frame allowed Luke DeVine to score, extending the advantage to 5-1.

Riley Hasenstab kept the Larks' batters in check, allowing just one run and three hits in his five innings of work while punching out four batters in his start.

The Stingers added on three more runs in the sixth inning. Pridgen led off with a base knock and added his third stolen base of the night before scoring on a single by Lowe. DeVine continued the offensive surge with a two-run homer to left field, 8-1.

Willmar stacked on more insurance the next inning, when Matthew Bernath hit a triple to left field and came across on a Keaton Cottam single.

Eli Kokenge gave the Stingers two scoreless inning in relief, striking out one and retiring all six batters he faced in order.

Bismarck put up one late run in the eighth inning. Clay Cook and Dylan Larkins reached on singles before Cook scored on an error to make it 9-2.

But Landon Sloan sealed the win with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts in his season debut, sealing the sweep for Willmar.

The Stingers look to continue their hot start to the second half back at home Tuesday against the Minot Hot Tots on T-Shirt Giveaway Night presented by Rambow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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