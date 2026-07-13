Ninety-Seven Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The 2026 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 11 through July 12. This year's draft was twenty rounds with 97 Northwoods League players selected.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year's draft was Vahn Lackey, a junior catcher from Georgia Tech. Lackey was picked 3rd overall by the Minnesota Twins. Lackey played for the Traverse City Pit Spitters in 2024.

The Madison Mallards had a league-high, nine players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Mallards was shortstop Jake Schaffner from the University of North Carolina. Schaffner was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 20th pick in the 1st round. The Willmar Stingers also had nine players selected. Their highest pick was Isaac Morton who was selected in the 6th round by the Chicago Cubs. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected a MLB high seven Northwoods League players.

The full list of 2026 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and selecting NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights under the baseball menu at the top of the page.

As the Northwoods League continues the 2026 season, fans everywhere can take advantage of games streamed each night on FloSports.tv. Games are viewable on PC or on mobile devices, tablets, and select smart TV services.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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