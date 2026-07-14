Pit Spitters' Pitching Stands Tall in 7-1 Win over Mallards
Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Despite being outhit 8-6, the Traverse City Pit Spitters repeatedly worked out of trouble and paired a strong night on the mound with timely offense from Cade Collins to defeat the Madison Mallards 7-1 Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The victory earned Traverse City a split of its final series against Madison this summer.
The Pit Spitters improved to 7-2 in the second half while raising their league-best home record to 17-4.
After being limited to one run in Sunday's series opener, Traverse City responded with three runs in the first inning Monday.
Collins opened the scoring with an RBI single, beginning a two-hit performance that extended his multi-hit streak to five consecutive games. He also stole a season-high four bases.
JT Smith followed with a sacrifice fly before Collins scored on a double steal, giving the Pit Spitters an early 3-0 advantage.
Madison scored its only run in the third when Nate Novinska hit a solo home run against Traverse City starter Caleb Kidd.
Kidd completed five innings of one-run ball in his second and longest appearance of the summer. The Mallards loaded the bases against him later in the third but came away empty-handed.
Madison stranded nine runners overall as the Traverse City pitching staff consistently delivered with men on base.
Cody Freitas, Charlie Wolf and David Heefner combined to cover the final four innings, allowing only three hits while striking out five. The Mallards were held scoreless after Novinska's home run.
Traverse City carried a 3-1 lead through five innings before adding four insurance runs over the remainder of the game.
Smith scored on a Madison error, while Sean Martinez drove an RBI double off the left-field wall before coming home on a wild pitch.
Ethan Guerra joined Collins with two hits and also drew two walks. The pair accounted for four of Traverse City's six hits.
The Pit Spitters took advantage of 10 walks issued by five Madison pitchers. Mallards starter Anthony Karbowski was removed in the second inning.
Traverse City (7-2) will travel to Rockford for its first road series against the Rivets this season. The two-game set begins Tuesday night and concludes Wednesday.
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