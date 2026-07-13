Pit Spitters' 12-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Mallards
Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters' 12-game home winning streak came to an end Sunday night, as the Madison Mallards earned a 4-1 victory in front of 2,775 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Pit Spitters fell to 6-2 in the second half but remained in first place in the Great Lakes East with a 1.5-game lead.
Traverse City was held scoreless through seven innings before Cade Collins lined an RBI double to right field in the eighth. Collins finished 2-for-3 with a walk, extending his multi-hit streak to four consecutive games.
Kyle Timko, Traverse City's innings leader this summer, worked six innings in the start. The left-hander allowed four runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out two.
Madison scored twice in the first, added an unearned run in the third and pushed across its final run in the fifth. The Mallards were held scoreless over the final four innings.
Josh Klug handled the final three frames for Traverse City, allowing one hit while striking out two. The Pit Spitters used only two pitchers in the loss.
Madison collected 11 hits, led by Dom Jacoby, who finished with three hits and scored twice.
Collins and Ethan Guerra each recorded two hits, accounting for four of Traverse City's seven hits. The rest of the Pit Spitters lineup combined for three.
Mallards starter Skyler Lhamon delivered five scoreless innings before Heeryun Han covered the next 2.2 frames. Ike Young recorded the final four outs, striking out three during a hitless appearance.
The Pit Spitters (6-2) and Mallards (3-6) will conclude the two-game series Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Re: Pit Spitters Never Trail, Overwhelm Growlers to Complete Series Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MoonDogs Give up First Game of Series to Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Routed by the Bucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Snap Skid with Win Over Traverse City Pit Spitters - Madison Mallards
- Two Former Growlers Drafted on Day 2 of MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Pit Spitters' 12-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Mallards - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Fall in Game One against Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Wausau Swept in Doubleheader by Rockers - Wausau Woodchucks
- Eighth-Inning Rally Helps Kingfish Secure Series Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Blown out in Third Straight Rivalry Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/12 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Woodchucks Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Alum Kaden Carpenter Drafted in MLB First-Year Player Draft - Badlands Big Sticks
- Chinooks Walk off Wisconsin Rapids; Move to 8-1 in Second Half - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Host Woodchucks for Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Blade Carver Delivers Walk-Off Single to Secure Bismarck a Doubleheader Split - Bismarck Larks
- Better Together: a Letter from CEO John Bollinger - Bismarck Larks
- Flying Mummies Take Series, Knock off Madison 6-3 Behind Huether's Strong Start - Richmond Flying Mummies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Re: Pit Spitters Never Trail, Overwhelm Growlers to Complete Series Sweep
- Pit Spitters' 12-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Mallards
- Two Former Pit Spitters Selected in First Round of 2026 MLB Draft, Make Franchise History
- Season-High 19 Runs Power Pit Spitters to Eighth Straight Win over Growlers
- Kelly, Suiter, Wolf Pitch in Great Lakes All-Star Game Win