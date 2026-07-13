Pit Spitters' 12-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Mallards

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters' 12-game home winning streak came to an end Sunday night, as the Madison Mallards earned a 4-1 victory in front of 2,775 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters fell to 6-2 in the second half but remained in first place in the Great Lakes East with a 1.5-game lead.

Traverse City was held scoreless through seven innings before Cade Collins lined an RBI double to right field in the eighth. Collins finished 2-for-3 with a walk, extending his multi-hit streak to four consecutive games.

Kyle Timko, Traverse City's innings leader this summer, worked six innings in the start. The left-hander allowed four runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out two.

Madison scored twice in the first, added an unearned run in the third and pushed across its final run in the fifth. The Mallards were held scoreless over the final four innings.

Josh Klug handled the final three frames for Traverse City, allowing one hit while striking out two. The Pit Spitters used only two pitchers in the loss.

Madison collected 11 hits, led by Dom Jacoby, who finished with three hits and scored twice.

Collins and Ethan Guerra each recorded two hits, accounting for four of Traverse City's seven hits. The rest of the Pit Spitters lineup combined for three.

Mallards starter Skyler Lhamon delivered five scoreless innings before Heeryun Han covered the next 2.2 frames. Ike Young recorded the final four outs, striking out three during a hitless appearance.

The Pit Spitters (6-2) and Mallards (3-6) will conclude the two-game series Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







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