MoonDogs Give up First Game of Series to Big Sticks

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







DICKINSON, N.D. - The MoonDogs traveled to Dickinson for the first game of a series against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks kicked things off in the third inning, scoring two runs to take the lead.

They would further their lead with two more runs scored in the fourth, now ahead 4-0.

The MoonDogs and Big Sticks would both be held scoreless for the fifth and sixth innings.

Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) would hit a solo home run in the seventh to get Mankato on the board, now 4-1.

The Big Sticks further their lead, scoring one run off of a ground out play and another off of a stolen base. The score would be 6-1.

This would be the final score of the game.

The MoonDogs will be back at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark to take on the Big Sticks tomorrow. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm Mountain Time.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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