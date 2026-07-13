Growlers Blown out in Third Straight Rivalry Loss
Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-21, 3-6) struggled for the fourth consecutive game, losing 12-2 at the hands of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-29, 2-6) Sunday afternoon.
The Growlers struck first, bringing in two runs in the second inning, while Logan Cotton cruised through five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit, but would hit a snag in the sixth.
After a leadoff home run was followed by a groundout, Cotton loaded the bases, ending his day after 5.1 innings. In relief, Christian Forniss watched four runs score, giving the Battle Jacks a 6-2 lead.
The Growlers would never be able to respond, with Battle Creek scoring six more runs and ending the game at 12-2.
The loss marks the fourth consecutive game that Kalamazoo pitching has allowed double-digit runs and the team's fourth consecutive loss. The losing streak is the longest of the year for the Growlers.
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are back in action Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.
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