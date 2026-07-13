Woodchucks Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Green Bay

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ASHWAUBENON, WI- It took the defending Northwoods League champions five matchups in the 2026 season, but the Green Bay Rockers finally got their first win of the summer against the Woodchucks. They took down Wausau 7-1 in game one of a seven-inning doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday.

Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) shined in just his second start with Wausau, going 2-3 at the plate with a stolen base, and also made five putouts at third base. Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) reached three times and had the lone RBI for Wausau.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Green Bay scored two runs to take the lead. Then, the Rockers added three more runs in the fifth to build its cushion.

Wausau plated its lone run in the top of the fifth, when Peyton Firgens smoked a two RBI double into right center field to break Green Bay's shutout bid. However, the Rockers got that run back by scoring in the bottom half of the fifth, and they plated one final run in the sixth to wrap up the win.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The streak for Wausau scoring at least one run has stretched to 199 consecutive games. Under Corey Thompson, the Woodchucks have only been shut out once in 330 total games.

Sawyer Tolk has now reached base in three of his first seven at bats this summer in Wausau.

Peyton Firgens is averaging an RBI per game through his first 11 contests with the Woodchucks.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 28-13, and is now 7-4 in the second half. The Woodchucks will regroup and attempt to salvage a split in the seven inning doubleheader when they face the Rockers in Game two on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is roughly set for 2:55 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.