Woodchucks Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Green Bay
Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
ASHWAUBENON, WI- It took the defending Northwoods League champions five matchups in the 2026 season, but the Green Bay Rockers finally got their first win of the summer against the Woodchucks. They took down Wausau 7-1 in game one of a seven-inning doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday.
Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) shined in just his second start with Wausau, going 2-3 at the plate with a stolen base, and also made five putouts at third base. Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) reached three times and had the lone RBI for Wausau.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Green Bay scored two runs to take the lead. Then, the Rockers added three more runs in the fifth to build its cushion.
Wausau plated its lone run in the top of the fifth, when Peyton Firgens smoked a two RBI double into right center field to break Green Bay's shutout bid. However, the Rockers got that run back by scoring in the bottom half of the fifth, and they plated one final run in the sixth to wrap up the win.
NOTES AND NUMBERS
The streak for Wausau scoring at least one run has stretched to 199 consecutive games. Under Corey Thompson, the Woodchucks have only been shut out once in 330 total games.
Sawyer Tolk has now reached base in three of his first seven at bats this summer in Wausau.
Peyton Firgens is averaging an RBI per game through his first 11 contests with the Woodchucks.
WHAT'S NEXT
Wausau drops to 28-13, and is now 7-4 in the second half. The Woodchucks will regroup and attempt to salvage a split in the seven inning doubleheader when they face the Rockers in Game two on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is roughly set for 2:55 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Big Sticks Bounce Back with Dominant Win over Mankato - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rockers Sweep Woodchucks During Sunday's Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Re: Pit Spitters Never Trail, Overwhelm Growlers to Complete Series Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MoonDogs Give up First Game of Series to Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Routed by the Bucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Snap Skid with Win Over Traverse City Pit Spitters - Madison Mallards
- Two Former Growlers Drafted on Day 2 of MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Pit Spitters' 12-Game Home Winning Streak Snapped by Mallards - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Fall in Game One against Leprechauns - Rockford Rivets
- Wausau Swept in Doubleheader by Rockers - Wausau Woodchucks
- Eighth-Inning Rally Helps Kingfish Secure Series Opener - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Blown out in Third Straight Rivalry Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/12 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Woodchucks Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Alum Kaden Carpenter Drafted in MLB First-Year Player Draft - Badlands Big Sticks
- Chinooks Walk off Wisconsin Rapids; Move to 8-1 in Second Half - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Host Woodchucks for Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Blade Carver Delivers Walk-Off Single to Secure Bismarck a Doubleheader Split - Bismarck Larks
- Better Together: a Letter from CEO John Bollinger - Bismarck Larks
- Flying Mummies Take Series, Knock off Madison 6-3 Behind Huether's Strong Start - Richmond Flying Mummies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Wausau Swept in Doubleheader by Rockers
- Woodchucks Fall in Game One of Doubleheader to Green Bay
- Woodchucks Walk off Dock Spiders for Second Time in 2026
- Woodchucks Squeak out Friday Night Win at Fond du Lac
- From Roommates to All-Stars: Chucks Shine in Dyersville