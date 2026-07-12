Rockers Host Woodchucks for Doubleheader

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a rain out in June, the Rockers and Woodchucks will make up that game this afternoon and play another. Game one begins at 12:05 pm from Capital Credit Union Park, with game two commencing 30 minutes after game one concludes. Gates open 35 minutes before first pitch at 11:30 am.

Yesterday saw the Rockers put up 18 runs, the most in any game this season, to sweep the Mud Puppies and improve to 3-6 in the second half. They still sit 5.0 games out of first place in the division that is led by the Lakeshore Chinooks.

In game one, the pitching matchup featured Fernando Palencia (Texas Tech) and Sam Nitzke (UT-Tyler). Palencia, who's appeared in just one game so far, has a 7.20 ERA in five innings of action. His start vs. the Chinooks saw him surrender four runs in five innings. Nitzke, who returns to Wausau for year two, holds a 0.00 ERA after just three innings of action.

Game two, the Rockers will hand the ball to Connor Cavo (Tallahassee State CC) who has a 14.73 ERA in one start, where he allowed four hits and six runs vs. Lakeshore. The Woodchucks have Hulex Holdcomb (Cornell) on the mound in game two. Hulcomb sits at a 2.40 ERA after four appearances, and has given up 11 runs on 11 hits.

After today, the two teams return to Athletic Park for one game to conclude the series.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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