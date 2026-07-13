Rockers Sweep Woodchucks During Sunday's Doubleheader

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Ben Fishel trots home

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Ben Fishel trots home(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a homerun party in game one, and a walk off in game two, the mood was high in Titletown after the Rockers took down the Woodchucks 7-1 in game one, and 4-3 in game two.

In game one, the Rockers blasted five homeruns, scoring runs in each of their last four innings of action. Home runs from Aidan Kuni, Coleman Lewis, Jeremy Delamota, Landon Schaefer and John Handy helped the Rockers earn victory #22. Delamota's blast went well into left field and over the berm directly behind the wall.

Four and two-thirds innings of one-run baseball from Fernando Palencia was another bright spot from the afternoon. His seven strikeouts and no walks really made the performance shine bright amidst many strong performances.

In game two, things were a bit closer, with the Rockers walking off things in the bottom of the 7th. Green Bay jumped on the board first with two runs in the 3rd. Wausau cut the lead in half in the 4th with a run of their own and tied it in the top half of the 6th.

Aidan Kuni and the Rockers manufactured a run in the bottom half of the 6th to set them up for victory. However, in the top of the 7th, Wausau drove home another tying run. It took just two batters in the bottom of the 7th to give Green Bay the win, after a double by Coleman Lewis gave the green light to Ben Fishel. Fishel doubled, giving the Rockers their fourth walk-off win of the season.

Tomorrow, the Rockers head to Wausau to wrap the three game set with the Woodchucks.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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