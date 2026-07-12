Rockers Score Season-High 18 Runs in Win vs. Mud Puppies

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers celebrate at home

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers celebrate at home(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A historic day, in many ways, saw Green Bay tally 18 runs and beat Minnesota 18-2. Aidan Kuni (New Mexico) also set a Rocker franchise record, with the most walks in a season at 43.

The Rockers scored in seven of the eight innings they batted, but it started with a run in each of the first two innings of action. The fourth inning then saw Minnesota cut the lead in half, with a solo homer from Nolan Welke. Green Bay tallied nine runs, including batting around their entire order. Aidan Kuni's two-run blast kicked things into gear, but the exclamation mark was Josh Martin's (Hawai'i) grand slam. The home run was his 2nd of the season. In total, the Rockers recorded nine runs and five hits including four walks.

Two more runs in the fifth and sixth saw Green Bay grow their advantage. The Mud Puppies added another in the top of the sixth, which would be their last runs of the contest. Four more runs, including a three-run shot from Josh Martin made it 17-2, and brought his RBI total to seven. The Rockers did not relinquish there, and added one more in the bottom half of the eighth.

Outside of the offense, Green Bay's brightest spot of the night was their pitching, as they only had to use two arms. Eddy Eveland (Delta State) put on a master class, going five innings of three-hit and two-run baseball, earning his first Northwoods League win. Out of the pen, Cord Copley (Bossier Parrish CC) slammed the door shut with four innings of action, allowing two hits and no runs.

The Rockers have now won two in a row, and sit at 3-6 in the second half standings. After tomorrow, they hit the road for one game in Wausau at Athletic Park.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinook! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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