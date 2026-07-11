Flying Mummies Break Game Open in Fifth, Down Mallards, 9-5

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies used a six-run fifth inning and another dominant outing from Danny Harris to defeat the Madison Mallards 9-5 Friday night at Don McBride Stadium. With the victory, Richmond improves to 3-3 in the second half of the Northwoods League season, while Madison falls to 2-5.

After three scoreless innings, the Mummies broke through in the fourth. Prince DeBoskie scored on Landen Fry's RBI double before Eli Bennett followed with an RBI single to give Richmond a 2-0 advantage.

Richmond then put the game out of reach with a six-run fifth. The inning was fueled by four Madison errors, aggressive baserunning, and timely hitting. Fry added another RBI single, Ashton Seymore scored on a wild pitch, and Eric Harper capped the rally with an RBI single as the Mummies built an 8-0 lead.

Harris continued his recent stretch of strong performances, earning his fourth victory of the summer after throwing six scoreless innings. The right-hander scattered four hits, walked three, and struck out four before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Harper led Richmond offensively with a 3-for-4 night, including a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Fry finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while DeBoskie drove in two runs and stole a pair of bases. Bennett added an RBI single, and the Mummies swiped six bases as a team to keep constant pressure on the Mallards' defense.

Madison mounted a late comeback attempt, scoring three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth, but Richmond's early cushion proved more than enough. Preston Yaucher collected two hits for the Mallards, while Brock Lulewicz and Lucas Schermer each drove in a run during the late rally.

The two clubs continue their two-game series Saturday evening at Don McBride Stadium as the Flying Mummies look to build on Friday's victory and move above .500 in the second half of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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