Badlands Drop Three Straight to Bismarck

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - After the all-star break between the two-game set in the Railroad to Roosevelt rivalry series, the Bismarck Larks (19-21 overall, 3-3 second half) defeated the Badlands Big Sticks (20-20 overall, 2-4 second half) 9-4 on Friday evening.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Badlands' Dylon Myrow (Nebraska) walked to lead off the inning and was scored by Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) on a single.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the Larks responded when Trevor Goodwin hit an RBI double to score Logan Murphy, making it 1-1.

John Youens (Baylor) started the bottom of the 2nd inning off with a single, and later came around to score on a wild pitch. Youens continued his hot streak in the bottom of the 4th, blasting off with a solo home run to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the 5th inning, the Larks plated three runs, starting the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Michael Carrano Jr., followed by Murphy singling to plate Carmelo Rivera. An error on that same play allowed another run to score, making it 4-3.

Myrow singled to start the bottom of the 5th, which led to the Big Sticks tying the game on a Samson Pugh (Texas State) single that plated Myrow.

Bismarck extended their lead in the top of the 6th and 7th innings, scoring one in each frame. Keegan Landis came across on a wild pitch in the 6th and Carrano began the 7th inning with a solo home run to make it 6-4.

In the top of the 9th, Trevor Goodwin struck again, hitting a 3-run home run to end the scoring at 9-4.

The Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry matchup continues tomorrow with a doubleheader in Bismarck, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 11:05 a.m. MST, and game two to follow with a first pitch at 5:05 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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