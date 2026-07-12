Rub Some Dirt in It: Express Wear Their Way to Series Sweep

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Thunder Bay, Canada - Eau Claire swept a two-game series against the Border Cats in Thunder Bay, Canada, with a 5-1 victory Saturday night.

With a previous 9-2 win under their belt against Thunder Bay from Friday, the Express continued to prove themselves as they left Canada with a five-game win streak, holding an 8-3 record for the second half of the season.

Eau Claire and the Border Cats were tied with zero runs after the first two innings. However, the Trains found their momentum in the third inning, scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Philip Cheong was the first Express player to cross home plate and put up the first run of the night, after a passed ball was dished out to Hollon Brock at bat, granting Cheong the ability to run home. This was quickly followed by Matthew Maulik running home, following a Jaxon Schumacher double to left field.

The Border Cats responded with one run of their own in the bottom of the third inning, with Dylan Snead crossing home plate for Thunder Bay after Alex Kean hit a double to left field.

The two teams continued to stay silent for the next three innings due to different defensive options limiting the teams in different styles across the field. For Thunder Bay, a big weak point for them was Express pitcher Bryce Ehr at the mound, who pitched for six innings and dished out six strikeouts, walking two and only allowing two hits.

Ehr held the Border Cats off until the seventh inning, where the Trains were granted the ability to steamroll past Thunder Bay, securing a larger lead. The seventh inning offensive momentum started with two players walking before Maulik was up to bat and hit a single to center field to bring home Mikey Muniz.

The momentum continued as Tyler Holmes came in as a pitcher for the Border Cats, in which he dished out 14 pitches and hit Anthony Martinez, granting him first base and loading the bases. Next up to bat was Jaxon Schumacher, who was also hit by a pitch, bringing home Cheong, followed by Jake Busson, also hit by a pitch, granting him one base and bringing home Maulik.

Securing three runs in the seventh inning, moving their lead to 5-1, the Express continued to hold their own and prevented any more runs the rest of the game. Jackson Niederwerder was welcomed to the mound and dished out only one hit and two strikeouts, followed by Mike Erspamer, who went to the mound for the eighth inning and struck out two players and allowed zero hits.

Zach Peters was the final pitcher for the Express, in which he threw eight pitches, but the defense was primarily done by the fielders, as a flyout to second and two ground outs closed the game for the Trains.

Eau Claire finished the game with five runs on five hits and one error, whereas Thunder Bay finished with one run on three hits and zero errors.

The Trains will travel to Copeland Park to take on the La Crosse Loggers at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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