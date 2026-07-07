Express Blasts Five Homers to Sweep Doubleheader against Wausau

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express can't stop down, tallying five homeruns in their double header against Wausau to secure a 2-0 series victory Monday.

Following a split series with the Rochester Honkers, the Express rolled back into Carson Park to take on the Woodchucks for a doubleheader.

The first game of the two started with a comeback win as the Wausau Woodchucks delivered three unanswered runs. Things started to turn in the fourth inning, with Anthony Martinez crossing home plate after Sawyer Stein hit a double to left field.

In the fifth inning, the Express put together two more runs as Mikey Muniz was hit by a pitch, awarding himself a base, followed by Cade Palkowski hitting a home run to left field, marking his first home run of the season.

All tied up 3-3, the Trains took the lead as Jaxon Schumacher hit a home run to left field, his fourth of the season, followed by Adam Salazar hitting his own home run to left field, his first of the season, to secure a 5-3 victory over Wausau and a game one victory.

With a new sense of confidence, the Trains continued their offensive momentum into the second game of the series against Wausau. Starting with a strong first inning where the Trains put up four runs after Palkowski hit another home run, off the first pitch, marking his second of the season and second of the day.

Following Palkowski's home run, Landon Ubrig decided he wanted to join the home run club and hit his own to left field to bring home two players and himself, securing his second home run of the season and a 4-0 lead.

Not done, the Express added another run to their early lead, as Palkwoski advanced to third base, then made it home as Hollon Brock hit a single to left field for a 5-0 lead.

Despite the Woodchucks responding with their own two runs in the third inning to create only a three-run deficit, the Express pulled away in the fifth inning, securing two runs. Ubrig crossed home after a shortstop error, followed by Quinten Marsh hitting a single to center field, bringing home Schumacher.

With a 7-2 lead, the Express continued to hold off bringing in Brock Adamson, who let in three runs but was also able to deliver two strikeouts. Following starting pitcher Mike Erspamer's performance, who dished out seven strikeouts, three walks and three hits in his five innings on the mound.

With a 7-5 lead, the Express brought in Zach Peters, who dished out two strikeouts and a groundout to close the game and secure a 2-0 series victory.

The Express will have six players heading to Dyersville, Iowa, for the All-Star Game, and will continue their season in Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m Friday as they take on the Border Cats.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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