Woodchucks Drop Game One of Doubleheader to Eau Claire

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI - In the first meeting of the 2026 season between Eau Claire and Wausau, the Woodchucks fell by a score of 5-3 in the first of two seven-inning games at Carson Park on Monday afternoon.

Jackson Petsche (Southeastern CC/LSU-New Orleans) finished the game 2-3, the only Woodchucks player to register multiple hits. Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) made his fourth start of the summer, and tossed three shutout innings for Wausau.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks took the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas). Then, they added two more in the third when Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) picked up his first home run of his third season in Wausau, a two-run home run that was 107 miles per hour off the bat, and made the score 3-0.

But Eau Claire managed to come back. The Express scored a run in the fourth, and then two runs in the fifth to tie it. In the sixth, the hosts scored two decisive runs that gave them the lead for good, and snapped Wausau's four game win streak in the process.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Max Soliz Jr. extended his record for career home runs in Woodchucks franchise history by hitting his 24th in the defeat.

This game was just the fifth time in 2026 where the Woodchucks lost after scoring first.

The Woodchucks have a 6-2 record in games after a loss this summer, and have only been swept in one two-game set in the 2026 season

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks drop to 26-11 on the season, and 5-2 in the second half. They will prepare to turn around to face the Express in game two of the seven-inning doubleheader at Carson Park, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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