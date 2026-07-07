Setback Sends MoonDogs into All-Star Break

Published on July 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs fell to the St. Cloud Rox, 8-4, on Monday night at ISG Field.

St. Cloud jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the second and another in the third to take a 4-0 advantage.

The MoonDogs answered in the fifth. Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) drove in Mankato's first run before Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Rox responded with three runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 7-3 and added a solo home run in the eighth. Mankato picked up one run in the bottom of the eighth, but the comeback fell short.

Williamson finished with a game-high three RBIs, while Ebbs went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) and Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) each added a hit for the MoonDogs.

Mankato will face the Minot Hot Tots on Friday, after the All-Star break. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2026

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