MoonDogs Drop First Game of Series to Honkers

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The MoonDogs traveled to Rochester to take on the Honkers for the first time this season.

Mankato opened up the game with an RBI single by Andrew Purdy (University of Alabama) to take an early 1-0 lead.

Rochester answered with their own RBI single from Matt Maize (University of Arizona) to take a 2-1 lead over the MoonDogs.

Mankato was held scoreless in the second, while the Honkers continued their offensive run to further their lead to 4-1.

A scoreless third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings followed for both teams.

In the seventh, Rochester capitalized on a 3 run home run to take a 7-1 lead over the MoonDogs.

Mankato scored in the eighth off of a bases loaded walk and a checked swing strike to help close the gap to 7-3.

An RBI single from Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) in the ninth allowed another run to score, making the score 7-4.

The MoonDogs were unable to over take the Honkers, as they secured victory at Mayo Field.

Mankato will take on the Honkers again tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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