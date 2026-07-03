Stingers Defeat Mud Puppies in Shortened Game

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (19-20) won 10-0 in four and a half innings played against the Minnesota Mud Puppies (5-10). The game was made official after lightning was spotted in the area and the playing surface was deemed unplayable.

Willmar stranded five total runners in the first two innings and it was still 0-0 heading into the third. In the home half of the inning the Stingers got on the board off a David Estrada RBI single to plate Merrick Rapoza.

In the fourth inning, twelve Willmar batters came to the plate and went on to score nine runs. Luke Devine got the crowd on their feet with a grand slam to increase the Stingers lead to 5-0. Later in the same frame, Max Buettenback unloaded a no-doubt three home run to right field. It was Buettenbacks 9th home run of the season 23rd of his Willmar career to tie Trey Dirksen for second all-time in franchise history. Two more runs would later score from a Cru Huenfeld RBI double and a wild pitch.

The Stingers starter, David Hagen threw four hitless innings and allowed only two baserunners off two walks and struckout four. Luke Kalfsbeek entered in the fifth and posted a scoreless inning to make the game official.

Hagen was credited with the win and Mud Puppies starter, Alex Menth was charged the loss by going three innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs, three walks, and struckout two.

The Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game was Luke Devine who finished the shortened game 3-4, a home run and 4 RBI.

The Stingers will be off tomorrow and back in action for the start of a two-game series beginning on July 4th at the Minot Hot Tots. First Pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Corbett Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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